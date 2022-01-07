Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $4.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the lowest is $2.45. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 416.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

