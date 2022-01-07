Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $270.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

