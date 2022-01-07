Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post sales of $266.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.51 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.94. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,421. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 154.23 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LendingTree by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LendingTree by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.