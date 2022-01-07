ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 118.4% in December

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ANA stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.39.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

