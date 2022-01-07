Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

