Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $$21.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.
Ampol Company Profile
