Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $$21.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

