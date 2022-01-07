Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,808.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.