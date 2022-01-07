AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

