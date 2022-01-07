Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $365.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $323.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.