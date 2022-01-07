Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,357 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.