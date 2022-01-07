American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $176.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.89.

AWK opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

