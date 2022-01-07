American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $89,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $264.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

