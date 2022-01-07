American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,019,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 118,313 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 24,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

