American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for American International Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

