América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.36

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 39630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in América Móvil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,778 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

