América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 184,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,567 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

