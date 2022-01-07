Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

