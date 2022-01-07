Amalgamated Bank Sells 496 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

