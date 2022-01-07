Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,905 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $22.28 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 185.68 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

