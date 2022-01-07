Amalgamated Bank Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

