Amalgamated Bank Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 163,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

