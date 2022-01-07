Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,730,724 shares of company stock valued at $39,524,855 and have sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX opened at $19.44 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

