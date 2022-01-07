ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Position Trimmed by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. ALX Oncology comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,031. The stock has a market cap of $777.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,696 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

