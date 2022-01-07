Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

AMPS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

About Altus Power

