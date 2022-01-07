Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,280,805 shares of company stock worth $393,325,484. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $143.89 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.