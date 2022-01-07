Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.51

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $12.22. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 51,626 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $191.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

