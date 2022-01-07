Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATAQ stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

