Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in December

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PINE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 52,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.