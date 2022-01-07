Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 4.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $45,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,963 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

