Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 988,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 134.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 476,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.03. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.