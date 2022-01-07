Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

