Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.52. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

