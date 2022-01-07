Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Shares Down 10%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 276,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 173,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth $3,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

