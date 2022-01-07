Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 286,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,368. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 26.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

