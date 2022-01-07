Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Raised to €120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

AKZOY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,443. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

