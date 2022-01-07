Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Down 2.3%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 17,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.