Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.