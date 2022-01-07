Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Steven J. O’day Sells 38,679 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

