ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

