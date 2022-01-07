AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Trading Down 0.9%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

About AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

