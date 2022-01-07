Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 2,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

