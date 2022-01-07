AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,382,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,612,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,247,000 after acquiring an additional 117,668 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in AerCap by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 24,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.