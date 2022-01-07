Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 1.6%

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 51,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 93,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANYYY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66.

