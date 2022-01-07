Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 47,255 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

