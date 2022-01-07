Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 33,368 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

