Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,876 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

