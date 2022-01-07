Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 337 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

