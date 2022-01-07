Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

