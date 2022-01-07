Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 477,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

