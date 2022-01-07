Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,117 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.45%.

